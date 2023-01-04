Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Beach Boys, Amythyst Kiah & More Join MY OPRY DEBUT Season Four

“My Opry Debut” Premieres January 7 at 10/9c on Opry Entertainment’s Circle Network.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Award-winning network and official TV home of the Grand Ole Opry, Circle Network, announced TODAY the fourth season of its original programming "My Opry Debut" will premiere on Saturday, January 7, 2023. "My Opry Debut" chronicles the events and emotions that artists experience as they prepare for their Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville, Tennessee.

"Stepping into the sacred circle on the Grand Ole Opry stage is something artists dream about," said Circle Network General Manager Drew Reifenberger. "The feeling of witnessing this great achievement and watching them perform in that circle is something that isn't easily explained...the happiness you have for these artists is just overwhelming. 'My Opry Debut' is so special in the fact that now more fans can experience this same feeling on Circle."

The new season will continue to give viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the Opry. Each episode will feature two music artists of different genres and influences, including Opry NextStage Class of 2022 alumni, Conner Smith, Nate Smith, and Morgan Wade, and up-and-comer Dalton Dover who received an Opry Debut invitation from Opry Member Blake Shelton live from Ole Red Nashville.

"My Opry debut was magical. All of my family, friends, my two babies... they were all there to experience that beautiful moment with me," adds Dover. "I'll never forget the feeling I felt stepping in the circle, and having all my people there made it that much more special. I am forever grateful and can't wait until the next time!"

Season four features The Beach Boys/Amythyst Kiah; Morgan Wade/Coffey Anderson; Vince Neil/Erin Kinsey; Leigh Nash/Allison Russell; Randall King/for KING & COUNTRY; Ben Rector/Shy Carter; Sierra Ferrell/Ian Munsick; Valerie June/Jackson Dean; We The Kingdom/Nate Smith; Jordan Fletcher/MacKenzie Porter; Julia Cole/Conner Smith; Neon Union/Aaron Raitiere.

Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray Television. For more schedule and program details, visit here.

Circle Network is a television network dedicated to celebrating COUNTRY MUSIC and lifestyle by putting fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, new and licensed programming, and music performances, including live performances from the Grand Ole Opry, and more.

Circle is available to millions of viewers. Besides being available free over the air in Gray Television markets, Circle is also available on DISH, Sling TV, Frndly TV, FuboTV, and many cable distributor lineups throughout the country. Circle also offers free ad-supported streaming distribution via Tubi, Samsung TV Plus, Peacock, The Roku Channel, STIRR, Redbox, DistroTV, XUMO, and VIZIO SmartCast®.

Named Digiday's 2021 Best Streaming TV Platform and Pollstar's #1 Livestreamer across all genres for 2020, Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray Television.

Watch the new trailer here:



