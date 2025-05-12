Barbara Walters Documentary to Premiere on Hulu in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABC News Studios has announced that “Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything,” the new feature-length documentary produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, will premiere Monday, June 23, on Hulu following its world premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Festival.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker and journalist Jackie Jesko, the film examines the broadcast legend’s pivotal role in the history of journalism and her pioneering example for women in the industry.

Barbara Walters didn’t just report the news — she made news. She was a true American original and a trailblazer who broke ground for women in broadcasting. The documentary gives viewers an intimate and raw look at her astonishing career, personal life, and the challenges she faced trying to balance it all as a woman in a male-dominated industry. Walters, in her own words, also reflects on the high price of fame and the legacy she hoped to inspire.

The film features unaired footage from ABC’s extensive archives and interviews with people who knew and worked with the broadcast legend, including Cindy Adams, Joy Behar, Connie Chung, Martin Clancy, Andy Cohen, KATIE Couric, Peter Gethers, Lori Klein, Cynthia McFadden, Bette Midler, Victor Neufeld, David Sloan, KATIE Nelson Thomson, Chris Vlasto and Oprah Winfrey.

“Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything” is produced by Imagine Documentaries for ABC News Studios in association with Latchkey Films and directed by Jesko. For Imagine Documentaries, the film is produced by Marcella Steingart, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Meredith Kaulfers. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Justin Wilkes and Betsy West serve as executive producers. Muriel Pearson is executive producer, and David Sloan is senior executive producer for ABC News Studios.

