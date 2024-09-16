BRIDGERTON Begins Season 4 Production With New Cast Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix and Shondaland have REVEALED that Bridgerton is back in production for Season 4. For the new season, the series has added new cast members KATIE Leung and Michelle Mao. Isabella Wei, Emma Naomi, and Hugh Sachs will be part of the main cast this season, which will focus on the second Bridgerton son, Benedict (Luke Thompson) and his quest to find the mesmerizing Lady in Silver, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

Katie Leung has been cast as Lady Araminta Gun. Twice married and twice widowed, Araminta has two girls debuting on the marriage mart this season and is feeling the pressure to get at least one of them married off. Fabulous, discerning, and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society.

Michelle Mao has been cast as Rosamund Li. Beautiful, vain, and eager to please her mother, Rosamund is Araminta’s eldest daughter and most prized possession. Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict Bridgerton this season and is determined to get what she wants.

Isabella Wei has been cast as Posy Li. Rosamund’s younger sister, the much kinder Posy is also debuting this year. But her mother rarely puts the spotlight on Posy, as her chatty, overly friendly demeanor often has her putting her foot in her mouth.

Previously announced cast includes Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Yerin Ha (Sophie Baek), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Stirling), Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), and Polly Walker (Portia Featherington).

This season, Bridgerton expands its filming locations on one of the newly constructed backlot of Shepperton Studios, showcasing exquisite replicas of Georgian and Regency architecture including homes, buildings, Mayfair Street and more. This milestone, 8 months in the making, promises to envelop the beloved show in an even more delightful and authentic atmosphere, transporting audiences to a world of Regency-era splendor. This regal undertaking was designed by Bridgerton Production Designer, Alison Gartshore along with Supervising Art Director Antony Cartlidge and Art Director Adam David Grant. The build spans approximately two acres of Netflix’s backlot at Shepperton, marking a new chapter in the series’ enchanting journey.

The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball.

About The Bridgerton Universe

Bridgerton captivated viewers around the world when Netflix and Shondaland debuted the iconic series in 2020. Each of its three seasons rank among Netflix’s Most Popular while the fan beloved prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, dominated the Global Top 10. The franchise has amassed a global fandom that caters to an underserved romance audience, piercing the cultural zeitgeist with unparalleled success and igniting trends as fans celebrate their love of the series through memes, music, books, fashion, decor and more. Live experiences like The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience and a growing collection of consumer products, have catapulted the Bridgerton name into an extraordinarily sought-after lifestyle brand, delighting fans by allowing them to enjoy their favorite story in-person. With Season 4 now in production, the franchise will continue to offer fresh ways for its passionate fan base to immerse themselves into the Bridgerton universe both on and off screen.

Photo credit: Gavin Bond/Netflix

Comments