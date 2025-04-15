'BLUEY Book Reads' Returns with Auli'i Cravalho, Helena Bonham Carter, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The digital series Bluey Book Reads is back. Series 2 kicks off with the beloved Muppets of Sesame Street Elmo & Cookie Monster, appearing in the first-ever real life read. Viewers can join Elmo and Cookie Monster as they read the lift-the-flap board book What Games Should We Play?

The lineup of off-screen readers includes BAFTA award-winning British actress Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) aptly reading ‘Queens’; celebrated Welsh actor and BAFTA and Emmy award-nominee Michael Sheen (Good Omens) narrating ‘Road Trip’; Australian actress and THE VOICE of Bluey’s aunt Brandy, Rose Byrne, (Bridesmaids) reading a heartfelt rendition of ‘Baby Race’.

Additionally, Hollywood actor Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) lends his voice to ‘The Pool’. The Tony award-winning British actress Sophie Okonedo (The Secret Life of Bees) brings her soothing tones to ‘Sleepytime’. Australian gold medallist Paralympian, Kurt Fearnley, offers an engaging take on ‘Camping’. Australian musician and songwriter Meg Washington – also THE VOICE of Calypso in Bluey - captivates audiences with her reading of ‘Bob Bilby’. Plus, American actress and THE VOICE of Moana, Auli’i Cravalho, enchants listeners with ‘Shadowlands’.

Bluey Book Reads Series 2 is bringing even more Bluey storybooks to international audiences too via BBC Studios’ localised Official Bluey YouTube channels in Germany, France and Korea. Diane Kruger (Troy) launches the first-ever Bluey Book Reads in German with ‘Camping’ and ‘The Creek’, while Camille Cottin (House of Gucci) returns for her second Bluey Book Read in French with ‘Camping’. Han Ga-In (Mistress) also lends her voice to the first-ever Korean Bluey Book Read for ‘Baby Race’.

The first series of Bluey Book Reads landed in February 2024, launching with a dual-read of ‘Mini Bluey’ by famous sisters and Australian pop royalty Kylie Minogue and Dannii Minogue. Since then Bluey Book Reads has garnered over 75 million views and counting across Bluey’s digital channels.

Bluey Book Reads offers fans a new way to experience their favourite Bluey storybooks, which are based on episodes as seen on the global hit TV sensation, Bluey, written and created by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio.

All of the Bluey stories featured in the Bluey Book Reads series are published by BBC Studios’ licensee Penguin Random House. In the UK, Bluey is published by Ladybird, part of Penguin Random House Children’s UK. In the US, Bluey is published by Penguin Young Readers Licenses, part of Penguin Random House LLC. In Australia, Bluey is published by Puffin Books, part of Penguin Random House Australia Pty Ltd. All the Bluey stories featured in the Bluey Book Reads series are published by BBC Studios’ master publishing licensee Penguin Random House.

Bluey Book Reads Series 2 release schedule:

15th April 2025 – Elmo & Cookie Monster - ‘What Games Should We Play?’

29th April 2025 - Helena Bonham Carter – ‘Queens’

13th May 2025 - Rose Byrne + Han Ga-In (English + Korean) – ‘Baby Race’

27th May 2025 - Diane Kruger (German) reads ‘Camping’ and ‘The Creek’

27th May 2025 - Elijah Wood reads ‘The Pool’

10th June 2025 - Sophie Okonedo reads ‘Sleepytime’

24th June 2025 - Kurt Fearnley + Camille Cottin (English + French) read ‘Camping’

8th July 2025 - Meg Washington reads ‘Bob Bilby’

22nd July 2025 - Auliʻi Cravalho reads ‘Shadowlands’

5th August 2025 - Michael Sheen reads ‘Road Trip’

