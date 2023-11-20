BLUE BLOODS to End With Season 14 Next Fall

The final season will premiere on Friday, Feb. 16, (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and finish in fall 2024.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

CBS announced TODAY that its hit drama series BLUE BLOODS will return for a two-part 14th and final season starting on the Network, and available to stream live on Paramount+*, on Friday, Feb. 16, (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and finish in fall 2024. A long-time anchor to the Network’s successful Friday night lineup, BLUE BLOODS is Friday’s #1 primetime program and the #3 broadcast drama on television.

“BLUE BLOODS will forever be a beloved part of CBS’ legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment and David Stapf, president of CBS Studios.

“We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table. We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers.”

“For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” said series star Tom Selleck.

“Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

“It has been a tremendous privilege these past 13 years to fill the huge canvas that Leonard Goldberg imagined: a police procedural told from the point of view of four generations of a close-knit, fiercely loyal family. BLUE BLOODS will leave behind an enduring legacy that was collectively achieved by our extraordinary cast, our talented and tirelessly inventive writers, and the best crew in the business,” said executive producer Kevin Wade.

“CBS Studios and the CBS Television Network encouraged us to tell our stories in multi-layered narratives that have gone on to resonate with millions of people, and we thank them for their unwavering partnership and collaboration. We look forward to giving fans an exciting and emotionally satisfying final season, and we are forever grateful for their enthusiasm and loyalty over all these years.”

For the 2022-2023 season, BLUE BLOODS was Friday’s #1 primetime program and the #3 broadcast drama with 9.54 million viewers. With live +35-day multiplatform viewing, BLUE BLOODS scores more than 11 million viewers an episode.**

Since the show’s premiere on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010, BLUE BLOODS has maintained its #1 position at 10:00 PM leading the Network’s top rated Friday night lineup. Currently, BLUE BLOODS also ranks in the top 10 for series on Paramount+ based on minutes viewed, and for viewed channels on Pluto TV.

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray star. Kevin Wade, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Ian Biederman and Dan Truly serve as executive producers. BLUE BLOODS is produced by CBS Studios.



