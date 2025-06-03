BLIPPI: JOIN THE BAND TOUR Sets Return This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blippi: Join the Band Tour is back this Fall, continuing its action-packed, music-filled journey across North America. This lively stage show—designed especially for kids ages 2 to 7—features Blippi and his best friend Meekah bringing even more dancing, singing, and fun to families in new cities across the US beginning this September. Blippi: Join the Band Tour will travel to select markets, including Orlando, Minneapolis, Tucson, Lexington and Philadelphia.

Tickets for the tour dates will go on sale this Friday, June 6th, with pre-sales beginning today, Tuesday, June 3rd. Families can visit BlippiOnTour.com now to sign up for pre-sale access, and additional information.

Get ready to sing, dance, and play along with Blippi and his best buddy Meekah as they rock out with fans in this interactive live performance! Whether it's drumming to the beat, strumming guitars, or hopping to catchy rhythms, kids are encouraged to get out of their seats and move with the music. Featuring fan-favorite songs, laugh-out-loud silliness, and lots of surprises, Blippi: Join the Band Tour makes learning fun through the joy of live music. It's more than a show – it's a full-on celebration designed to spark joy and curiosity in even the littlest concertgoers.

Blippi on Tour has traveled the globe multiple times and has delighted millions of international fans throughout North America, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, with plans to visit many more new countries in 2025. For Blippi: Join the Band Tour, the characters Blippi and Meekah will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the tour.

Enhance your Blippi: Join the Band Tour ticket with a Photo Experience where your family will have the opportunity to make a lasting memory by taking a photo alongside Blippi. Please note: to attend, each guest must have both a Photo Experience ticket and a Blippi: Join the Band Tour show ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Fans can visit BlippiOnTour.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and sign up to be the first to hear news and exclusive offers. Follow Blippi on Tour social media for exclusive tour content. A current list of tour dates can be found below and at BlippiOnTour.com. Additional dates and cities will be announced soon.

UPCOMING BLIPPI: JOIN THE BAND 2025 DATES:

Friday, Sep. 26 – Hertz Arena – Estero, FL

Saturday, Sep. 27 – Broward Center for the Performing Arts – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Sunday, Sep. 28 – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts-Walt Disney Theater – Orlando, FL

Tuesday, Sep. 30 – Columbia County Performing Arts Center – Evans, GA

Wednesday, Oct. 1 – Saenger Theatre – Pensacola, FL

Thursday, Oct. 2 – Carol Morsani Hall – Tampa, FL

Friday, Oct. 3 – Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL

Saturday, Oct. 4 – Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center – Sandy Springs, GA

Sunday, Oct. 5 - Cadence Bank Arena – Tupelo, MS

Wednesday, Oct. 8 – Orpheum Theatre – Sioux City, IA

Thursday, Oct. 9 – Jesse Hall Auditorium – Columbia, MO

Friday, Oct. 10 – Orpheum Theatre – Omaha, NE

Saturday, Oct. 11 – Mayo Civic Center-Auditorium – Rochester, MN

Sunday, Oct. 12 – Orpheum Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

Sunday, Oct. 19 – Palace of Fine Arts – San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, Oct. 22 – Arlington Theatre – Santa Barbara, CA

Thursday, Oct. 23 – Saroyan Theatre – Fresno, CA

Friday, Oct. 24 – Fox Performing Arts Center – Riverside, CA

Saturday, Oct. 25 – The Magnolia – El Cajon, CA

Sunday, Oct. 26 – Fox Tucson Theater – Tucson, AZ

Wednesday, Oct. 29 – Will Rogers Auditorium – Fort Worth, TX

Thursday, Oct. 30 – Stride Bank Center – Enid, OK

Saturday, Nov. 1 – Comerica Center – Frisco, TX

Tuesday, Nov. 4 – Hattiesburg Saenger Theater – Hattiesburg, MS

Wednesday, Nov. 5 – Robinson Center Auditorium – Little Rock, AR

Thursday, Nov. 6 – The Factory – St. Louis, MO

Friday, Nov. 7 – Orpheum Theater – Madison, WI

Sunday, Nov. 9 – Lexington Opera House – Lexington, KY

Wednesday, Nov. 12 – Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA

Saturday, Nov. 15 – Akron Civic Theatre – Akron, OH

Sunday, Nov. 16 – FirstOntario Concert Hall – Hamilton, ON

Tuesday, Nov. 18 – The Capitol Theatre – Wheeling, WV

Wednesday, Nov. 19 – Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences -Maier Foundation Performance

Hall – Charleston, WV

Thursday, Nov. 20 – RiverPark Center – Owensboro, KY

Friday, Nov. 21 – Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts – Bloomington, IL

Saturday, Nov. 22- Hobart Arena – Troy, OH

Sunday, Nov. 23 – Niswonger Performing Arts Center – Van Wert, OH

Friday, Nov. 28 – Luhrs Performing Arts Center – Shippensburg, PA

Saturday, Nov. 29 – Bergen Performing Arts Center – Englewood, NJ

Sunday, Nov. 30 – St. George Theatre – Staten Island, NY

Wednesday, Dec. 3 – Lowell Memorial Auditorium – Lowell, MA

Thursday, Dec. 4 – Santander Performing Arts Center – Reading, PA

Friday, Dec. 5 – Symphony Hall – Springfield, MA

Saturday, Dec. 6 – Palace Theater – Waterbury, CT

Sunday, Dec. 7 – Tilles Center for the Performing Arts-Mainstage – Brookville, NY

Wednesday, Dec. 10 – Miller Theater – Philadelphia, PA

Friday, Dec. 12 – Weldon Mills Theatre – Roanoke Rapids, NC

Saturday, Dec. 13 – Cole Auditorium – Hamlet, NC

Sunday, Dec. 14 – Township Auditorium – Columbia, SC

About Blippi:

Blippi, one of the most popular live-action preschool brands in the world, turns the world into a playground for preschoolers everywhere. The brand empowers early childhood learning through curiosity, fun and real-world adventure. Over the last decade, the Blippi brand has evolved from a singular YouTube creator to a worldwide sensation with more than 100 million fans around the world and over two billion monthly YouTube views. THE FRANCHISE has grown rapidly since it was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020, expanding into a global franchise through live-action events, consumer products, music, and more. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed on over 65 distribution platforms.

