BJÖRK: CORNUCOPIA Coming to Cinemas Worldwide in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The new concert film, Björk: Cornucopia from singer, songwriter, and producer Björk, will receive a theatrical release on May 7th. The film is Björk’s most elaborate live performance to date and will be available to experience exclusively in approximately 500 cinemas in over 25 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, the US, the UK, and more. Björk: Cornucopia is set to be released in Spain on Thursday 8th May and to take place on Friday 9th May in Canada and Sunday 11th May in France.

The film has a runtime of 1 hour 39 minutes, plus an additional screening of 3 music videos, curated by Björk. The Cornucopia concert film offers a rare opportunity to experience the full magic of the original show in stunning 4K and Dolby Atmos in a cinematic environment, making it an unmissable event for both dedicated fans and newcomers alike. Head to bjorkcornucopia.com now to sign-up for updates, with tickets for the film going on sale on March 27th, where fans can also access the full list of showtimes.

Cornucopia has garnered widespread acclaim for its cutting-edge visuals and immersive sound as the live show travelled the world. This film captures the concert's mesmerizing transformation of 21st-century VR visuals into a 19th-century theatrical setup, bringing Björk’s work from the headset, to a stage, and now to a cinema – serving Björk’s signature blend of musical innovation, environmental activism, and emotional expression.

Björk’s performance takes viewers on an exhilarating journey through some of her most iconic songs to more recent Utopia and Fossora - each brought to life with stunning visual storytelling, in collaboration with world class artists and animators. The film also explores her philosophy on the multiple environmental crises, offering an optimistic, post-apocalyptic reflection on our collective future.

Directed by Ísold Uggadóttir, the film features Björk’s visionary sound and visual creative direction, as well as her music arrangements, production, and performance. The film’s striking visuals are shaped by James Merry as co-creative director of visuals, with original animation by Tobias Gremmler – and additional contributions from Andrew Thomas Huang, Gabríela Friðriksdóttir, Pierre-Alain Giraud, Nick Knight, and Warren Du Preez & Nick Thornton-Jones, who meld their visual artistry with Björk’s avant-garde musical style. Producers Sara Nassim and Kat Mansoor bring their expertise to the project, while Bergur Þórisson serves as musical director and re-recording mixer. The film’s exceptional cinematography comes courtesy of Artur Tort, and the seamless edit was crafted by Walter Mauriot.

The production is led by S101 and Snowstorm, with Level Forward serving as Impact Producer. Executive Producers include Derek Birkett, Adrienne Becker, and Roger Clark for Level Forward, and Davíð Helgason for Foobar.vc. Co-Executive Producers are Ian Wheeler for Talkhouse, Susan Lord and Brogan Bambrogan for Level Forward, Benjamin Ratz for Foobar.vc, and Sigrid Dyekjær.

Comments