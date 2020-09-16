BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC Announces 'Be Excellent' Sweepstakes

Between September 16-23, submit your most bodacious story of an act of excellence.

Orion Pictures is offering a special chance at the ultimate Bill & Ted giveaway - a "Be Excellent" Sweepstakes! Between September 16-23, submit your most bodacious story of an act of excellence via the film's official Facebook (@BillAndTed3) or Twitter (@BillAndTed3) pages using the hashtag #BillAndTedBeExcellentSweeps, plus like and share or retweet the announcement, to enter for a chance to win a once in a lifetime Zoom chat with none other than Bill and Ted themselves, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter! Winners will also receive a prize pack consisting of most triumphant BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC merch courtesy of CLC and Dark Horse Comics.

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves). The now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the helped by their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends. The film also stars Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC is available now on demand and in theaters nationwide!

Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey) - and produced by Alex Winter, Ed Solomon, Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, Steve Ponce and David Haring.

