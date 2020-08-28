BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC is Now Available to Stream

The stars released a thank you message for fans.

No way! Orion Pictures' BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC is available now to watch on demand and in theaters! Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have shared a heartfelt video message for the Bill & Ted fans who made the third installment possible.

Watch it below!

Plus, join Alex Winter & co-writer Ed Solomon tonight as they hosts a most excellent #BillAndTed3WatchParty on Twitter joined by additional cast members, where fans can interact, ask questions, and experience the new film with the amazing cast and crew. Hit play on Friday, August 28 @ 6PM PT and follow along on Twitter!

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves). The now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the helped by their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends. The film also stars Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC is available now on demand and in theaters nationwide!

