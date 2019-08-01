BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios Announce Perry's Second Original Series SISTAS

BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios announced today the new original dramatic comedy, "SISTAS," the second series under Perry's exclusive, multi-year content partnership deal with Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA). Starring KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Mignon Von, and Novi Brown, "SISTAS," follows a group of single black females from different walks of life who bond over their one common thread: why am I single? In this bold new series, viewers watch these women navigate their "complicated love life" status, careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. Premiering this fall on BET, the one-hour drama takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of emotions and hilarious moments that are the epitome of #squadgoals. Principal photography for "SISTAS" is underway at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

First wave announcement of series regulars include:

KJ SMITH will play ANDREA "ANDI" BARNES

The "common sense one of the group," Andi is a successful divorce lawyer focused on taking her career to the next level. She is confident, driven, ambitious, clever, witty, and accomplished. She is reliable and the emergency call if ever needed.

EBONY OBSIDIAN will play KAREN MOTT

Owner of an up and coming hair salon, Karen is street-smart, head strong and independent. Tired of being mistreated by men, she is beginning to take a very close look at the relationships in her life. Karen is the "tough love" girl of her "sistas" group.

MIGNON VON will play DANIELLA "DANNI" KING

Danni is the kind of woman who doesn't hold back. She is the "ride or die" girl. Although she tends to be very involved with everyone else's business but her own, she means well and has the best intentions. Danni is comical, fearless and marches to the beat of her own drum. She always has her girls' back. Danni is the unbiased supporter of the group and works in customer service at the airport.

NOVI BROWN will play SABRINA HOLLINS

Sabrina is stylish and smart. She works as a bank teller and is intrigued when one of her customers asks her out. Although she tends to be reserved and plays it safe, she goes against the grain and tries something new but doesn't know how she feels about it. Sabrina is supportive of her girls and is the peacemaker of the group.

"SISTAS" is written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

About Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry is an established American actor, director, screenwriter, producer, playwright, author and philanthropist. Tyler started his career writing plays, many of which later became the inspiration for his film projects and included the introduction of the iconic character, Madea. Tyler's first feature film, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, debuted at number one nationwide in 2005. In the decade since, THE 20 films directed by Tyler have all been met with massive commercial success and grossed over $2 billion. He has also stepped on the other side of the camera for other directors including David Fincher for Gone Girl, Rob Cohen for Alex Cross, Adam McCay for Vice, and helped release Academy Award-nominated Precious as Executive Producer. Tyler has also made an indelible mark in the television space. In 2007, he debuted the TBS series "House of Payne" which broke cable rating records, and later launched the equally successful "Meet the Browns" on the same network. In late 2012, Perry partnered with Oprah Winfrey to bring scripted programming to her cable network, OWN, with For Better or Worse, Love Thy Neighbor, If Loving You is Wrong, The Paynes, and The Haves and The Have Nots, which continues to break ratings. In July 2017, Perry continued to grow his empire by announcing a mega multiyear content partnership with Viacom covering TV, film, and short form video projects. Perry is currently in production for his multiple television series and will be celebrating the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios in October 2019.

ABOUT BET NETWORKS

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in nearly 85 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET's growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET Networks around the globe.

ABOUT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS

Tyler Perry Studios is a state-of-the art film and television production facility founded in 2006 by actor, producer, filmmaker, playwright and philanthropist Tyler Perry. Located in Atlanta, Georgia on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base, the new 330-acre campus is one of the largest production studios in the country. It boasts a variety of shooting locations including 40 buildings on the national register of historic places, 11 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of green space and an expansive backlot.





