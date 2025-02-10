BECOMING LED ZEPPELIN Film Breaks Box Office Records

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sony Pictures Classics’ BECOMING LED ZEPPELIN, the first-ever sanctioned film on the band in the almost 57 years since the formation of the notoriously private group, gave a record-breaking performance for its first weekend at the box office as it opened to an impressive $3M IMAX® debut across 16 countries and territories. Domestically, the film’s $2.6M start ($7K per screen average) represents the biggest opening weekend ever for an IMAX®-exclusive music release, as audiences nationwide flock to experience the exhilarating docu-concert on the largest screens available.

With its successful debut, BECOMING LED ZEPPELIN landed in the domestic top 10 chart at #8 this past weekend and saw particularly strong results from both coasts as well as markets including Toronto, Cleveland, St. Louis, and Dallas. The documentary, which was released exclusively in IMAX® this past Friday on 369 North American screens and held one-night-only early access screenings in eighteen markets earlier in the week, will expand nationwide across 1,000 screens on Friday, February 14, 2025.

BECOMING LED ZEPPELIN explores the origins of this iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds, providing an unparalleled look at the how the rock band came together as audiences witness firsthand the formation of their first two official tours and the creation of their history-making, self-titled debut and sophomore albums.

Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never-before-seen footage, interviews, performances and music, Bernard MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical, and personal origin story, with unprecedented access to the group and their archives that solidifies the film as the definitive Led Zeppelin documentary.

The hybrid docu-concert film also unveils a huge amount of rare and unseen Led Zeppelin performance footage. The result is a visceral musical experience that will transport audiences into the concert halls and musical lives of Led Zeppelin during their earliest tours, accompanied by intimate, exclusive commentary from the famously private band.

BECOMING LED ZEPPELIN is a movie that almost didn’t come to fruition – the filmmakers were up against epic challenges, including the fact that hardly any footage from the band's early period existed. MacMahon and producer Allison McGourty embarked on a global detective search for material to illustrate the band’s story.

BECOMING LED ZEPPELIN is directed by the award-winning, Emmy® and BAFTA® nominated Bernard MacMahon (AMERICAN EPIC), and written by MacMahon and BAFTA® nominated producer Allison McGourty. It is produced by McGourty and Paradise Pictures in association with Big Beach, alongside executive producers Michael B Clark, Alex Turtletaub, Cynthia Heusing, David Kistenbroker, Duke Erikson, Simon Moran, and Ged Doherty. Editing is by Dan Gitlin, sound supervision is by Nick Bergh, sound restoration is by Grammy® Award winner Peter Henderson, with archival research from Kate Griffiths and Rich Remsberg. Watch a trailer for the film below.

