BAM Presents INTIMATE EPICS This July

From Friday, July 19 through Tuesday, July 23, BAM presentsIntimate Epics, a five-day, six-film series of intimately-focused works by master filmmakers-including Spike Lee, Edward Yang, Chantal Akerman-all with run times of over three hours.

With sweeping scopes and monumental visions that can't be contained to a mere 90-minute or two-hour running time, each of the films in this series marks an achievement of towering proportions. The stories collected here may be sprawling in ambition, but they are rich and resonant in their observation and human insight. From a rousing samurai classic to a mesmerizing feminist landmark to a 21st century Chinese odyssey and beyond, these mighty masterpieces offer a respite from the summer heat and singular cinematic experiences in which to truly lose yourself.

The series begins with Paul Thomas Anderson's Aimee Mann-scored mosaic Magnolia (1999), and continues with Hu Bo's An Elephant Sitting Still (2018), Spike Lee's Malcolm X (1991), Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai (1954); Edward Yang's A Brighter Summer Day (1991), and Chantal Akerman's Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975).

Intimate Epics Complete Schedule:

Fri, Jul 19

7pm: Magnolia

Sat, Jul 20

2pm: Malcolm X

6pm: An Elephant Sitting Still

Sun, Jul 21

2pm: A Brighter Summer Day

6:30pm: Seven Samurai

Mon, Jul 22

7pm: An Elephant Sitting Still

Tue, Jul 23

7pm: Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai de commerce, 1080 Bruxelles

Since 1998 BAM Rose Cinemas has been Brooklyn's home for film. Combining new releases with year-round repertory and specialty programming, the mission of BAM Film is to present nimble, responsive, and engaged film programming that centers marginalized artists and challenges prevailing narratives. The program continues BAM's tradition of presenting bold and adventurous work from adventurous artists to adventurous audiences. The four screen venue hosts festivals of films from around the world, often with special appearances by directors, actors, and other guests. BAM has programmed major retrospectives of filmmakers like Spike Lee, Chantal Akerman, Marlon Riggs, Jonathan Demme, and Claire Denis. Since 2009 the program has also produced BAMcinemaFest, New York's home for vital new work in American independent film. The 12-day festival of New York premieres, now in its eleventh year, runs from June 12-23, 2019.

Photo Credit: Edward Yang's A Brighter Summer Day (1991), courtesy Janus Films





