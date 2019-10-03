BAFTA Los Angeles Appoints Matthew Wiseman As Chief Executive Officer

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles' Board of Directors has announced today the promotion and appointment of Matthew Wiseman as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer beginning November 1, 2019.

Current Chief Executive Officer, Chantal Rickards has come to the end of her four-year term at BAFTA Los Angeles and chosen to return to resume her career in the U.K. She will remain the operating CEO through Oct 31, 2019, including the British Academy Britannia Awards on October 25, 2019, of which Rickards serves as an Executive Producer. Rickards has overseen the growth of the BAFTA Student Films Awards from a California-based competition to the global awards initiative it has become. She has encouraged greater collaboration with the BAFTA offices in the U.S. and U.K. and spearheaded the creation of new opportunities across North America. During her term, a greater emphasis has been put on TV and Games, resulting in more member activity in these key and growing areas.

A London native, Wiseman has worked for BAFTA Los Angeles since 2002 in numerous key roles, most recently as Chief Operating Officer. Wiseman's numerous achievements to date include the expansion of the organization's renowned events series, the growth of its acclaimed student and educational programs, leading the organization's Games activity across North America, and evolving the British Academy Britannia Awards into BAFTA's biggest event outside the U.K. Wiseman has also developed the organization's operating plans, and partnered with the executive teams in London and New York to develop and implement BAFTA's global strategies.

Wiseman said, "It is with great honor that I step into this new role and I am delighted to be doing so at a time when the British creative community is seeing tremendous vibrancy and influence around the world. I am excited about the opportunities ahead for BAFTA, and I'm eager to work with our talented Board, Membership and Staff to further our deep commitments here in the U.S."

"We are delighted for Matthew to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer as we continue to grow BAFTA's role in inspiring, educating and celebrating the Film, Games and TV talent. Matthew's demonstrated leadership, vision, and creativity will allow us to further the impact of our U.S. initiatives and collaborate with our NY and U.K. colleagues to broaden our international influence," said Kathryn Busby, Chair of the Board of Directors of BAFTA Los Angeles. "We are incredibly grateful to Chantal Rickards for her unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions to BAFTA Los Angeles over the past four years. She has been instrumental in elevating BAFTA Los Angeles's influence and reach, and establishing the organization as a beacon for the arts in Hollywood."

"I came to join BAFTA Los Angeles for two years in 2015 and like so many other Brits in Hollywood, I ended up staying a lot longer than planned; now nearly five years after my arrival, it's time to go home and continue my career in the U.K. What a privilege it has been to represent so many of the best practitioners in film, games and television; I will miss each and every one of our BAFTA members," said Rickards.

Dame Pippa Harris, Chair of BAFTA, said, "It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Chantal. I would like to express my appreciation and thanks to her on behalf of BAFTA globally for the way she has taken BAFTA Los Angeles to new heights over the past four years. We are all very excited to welcome Matthew into his new role as CEO of BAFTA Los Angeles. Given his many years of experience within BAFTA, and across the industry, I have every confidence that he will lead BAFTA's activities in LA with skill and dynamism."

Prior to BAFTA Los Angeles, Rickards was a television producer, channel director and commissioner of programs in the U.K. and worked for ITV, BBC and Group M. She promoted her successor, Matthew Wiseman, to COO from Director of Operations in 2015.

Rickards' current roles and responsibilities as BAFTA Los Angeles CEO will transition to Wiseman upon his start date in November. Wiseman will report to the BAFTA Los Angeles Board of Directors.

Photo Credit: BAFTA/Tina Sanchez





Related Articles View More TV Stories