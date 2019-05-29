BAFTA 'Breakthrough Brits' Announces Partnership with Netflix

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has today announced Netflix as the main supporting partner for their flagship new talent scheme 'Breakthrough Brits', which showcases and supports the next generation of creative talent across film, games and television.

Now in its seventh year, 'Breakthrough Brits' is open for applications to emerging talent from across these industries, who can apply at http://bit.ly/Breakthrough-Brits.

Building on the success of 'Breakthrough Brits', the partnership with Netflix will help facilitate expansion of the 'Breakthrough' initiative globally, working to identify overseas talent in new territories such as India and the USA.

BAFTA's Breakthrough Brits, who are selected by a jury of leading industry professionals, receive one-to-one mentoring and career guidance, access to BAFTA events and networking opportunities in the UK and internationally. Supporters of the initiative in recent years include actors Oliva Colman and Tilda Swinton, actor-producer Brad Pitt, directors Tom Harper and Barry Jenkins, game designers Brenda Romero and Tim Schafer, and actor-writers Sharon Horgan and Amy Schumer.

Since its launch in 2013, BAFTA Breakthrough Brits has championed over 100 talented newcomers, including actors Florence Pugh, Josh O'Connor, Malachi Kirby, Ray Panthaki and Molly Windsor, composer Segun Akinola, game producer Dan Gray, and directors Destiny Ekaragha and Michael Pearce. Previous Breakthrough Brits have gone on to flourish within their respective disciplines, many becoming BAFTA winners and nominees.

Letitia Wright, 2015 Breakthrough Brit and 2019 EE Rising Star Award winner credited the initiative for giving her the courage to continue her career: "A few years ago I saw myself in a deep state of depression and I literally wanted to quit acting. The only thing that pulled me out of that was God, my belief, my faith, my family, and an email from BAFTA saying that they wanted me to be a part of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits."

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, said: "We are excited to partner with Netflix, who share BAFTA's vision to celebrate and provide opportunities for emerging talent, and look forward to working together to realise our ambitions for 'Breakthrough' both in the UK and internationally. Working with the Film, Games and Television industries we will continue to ensure emerging talent have the tools they need to develop skills at the start of their careers. Expanding 'Breakthrough' globally will enable creative and cultural exchange and form an international community of talented newcomers who will benefit from bespoke and unique support."

Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix, said: "As an independent charity supporting creative talent, BAFTA is both exceptional and inspiring. We're proud to support the Breakthrough initiative, helping it to expand around the world and identify new talent. Developing new, more diverse voices is crucial for the future success of our industry and we're excited to work with BAFTA to create career-changing opportunities for people from all backgrounds."

Applications for Breakthrough Brits are now open. To apply or find out more visit: http://bit.ly/Breakthrough-Brits.





