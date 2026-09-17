BAD IN BED Audio Original to Release on Audible from Ali Hazelwood

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Audible, Inc. announced Bad in Bed, a new Audible Original from #1 New York Times bestselling author Ali Hazelwood, releasing October 22. Hazelwood's first Audible Original, featuring beloved voices in romance Brooke Bloomingdale and Teddy Hamilton in a duet performance alongside a full cast, is available exclusively from Audible.

'I've been so lucky that listeners have embraced my books in audio, but creating something exclusively for the format from day one is a special thrill,' said Ali Hazelwood. 'Hearing a full cast bring Bad in Bed to life exceeded anything I imagined.'

Bad in Bed arrives at a notable moment for Hazelwood. Amazon MGM Studios' film adaptation of The Love Hypothesis, starring Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman, premieres on Prime Video on September 23, 2026—just weeks before Bad in Bed releases on Audible.

Bad in Bed is Hazelwood's first audiobook to feature a full cast, headlined by Hamilton, an Audible Narrator Hall of Fame inductee known for narrating Fourth Wing, alongside Bloomingdale, the voice behind Ali's Love on the Brain and Wreck the Halls. With the exclusive release of Bad in Bed, Audible is now the only place listeners can access Ali Hazelwood's complete audio catalog. Bad in Bed will be released globally in English on October 22, 2026, followed by French, German, Italian, and Spanish editions with localized casts on December 10, 2026.

About Bad in Bed

Billie van Buren (voiced by Brooke Bloomingdale), a brilliant but sheltered doctoral student, thought she had her life mapped out—until her engagement ends in spectacular public humiliation. Worse than the breakup itself? Her ex-fiancé publicly disparaging her bedroom skills, leaving her confidence in tatters and her carefully ordered world in chaos.

Dr. Maxwell Austin (voiced by Teddy Hamilton), a medical fellow, is reckless, charming, and self-assured—everything Billie isn't. Opposites should attract, but barring the occasional bickering and teasing session, Billie and Max prefer to steer clear of each other. That is, until Billie's statistics skills bring them together.

There's nothing wrong with professionally collaborating with one's longtime frenemy. Enlisting his help to become more confident in bed through hands-on practice, though… That's a whole different matter. As Max helps Billie embrace her own pleasure and challenge her insecurities, their no-strings relationship evolves into something deeper, propelling Billie and Max into uncharted territory. And Billie just might discover that love is her most significant finding yet.

About Audible, Inc.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible's catalog includes more than 1 million audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers and world-renowned entertainers.

About Ali Hazelwood

Ali Hazelwood is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Love Hypothesis, Love on the Brain, Loathe to Love You, Love, Theoretically, Not in Love, and Stuck with You. Her books have sold millions of copies worldwide and have been translated into over 30 languages.

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