BACHELOR's Lauren Burnham-Luyendyk To Host, Produce Virtual Fashion Show

She turns her backyard into a fantasy experience.

Bachelor Star Lauren Burnham-Luyendyk is offering a unique front-row seat to a classic runway experience with all the traditional bells and whistles of an NYC-style fashion show. Burnham-Luyendyk will turn her backyard into a fantasy experience with runway lighting and models showcasing 26 different looks from her pre-fall collection launched last week.

The virtual fashion show will showcase the work of Burnham-Luyendyk's two-years of sweat, determination and hard work, bringing Shades of Rose to market. The line is a lifestyle inspired brand for the spirited muse who cannot be defined as one thing because there are many shades to who she is-courageously herself, paving her own path and is always up for a little adventure along the way.

Lauren Burnham-Luyendyk appeared on Season 22 of ABC's The Bachelor. On After the Final Rose, Bachelor Franchise Lead, Arie Luyendyk, Jr., proposed to Burnham-Luyendyk in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles on March 6, 2018. The pair then announced their wedding date on ABC's The View, confirming they would wed in Jan. 2019 in Hawaii.

Days before their co-BachelorETTE Party in Las Vegas, the duo announced they were expecting a baby. They wed on Jan. 12, 2019, in front of 100 guests in Maui, including Bachelor host Chris Harrison who officiated the wedding. They then welcomed their first child together, Alessi Ren Luyendyk, on May 29, 2019.

View More TV Stories Related Articles