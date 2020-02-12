Awkwafina Will Lead THE BACCARAT MACHINE

Deadline reports that Awkwafina has joined the cast of "The Baccarat Machine," from SK Global. SK Global produced "Crazy Rich Asians," Awkwafina's breakout performance.

The film is inspired by the true story of the most successful female gambler in modern history, Cheung Yin "Kelly" Sun, and her unlikely partnership with legendary poker player Phil Ivey.

Based on an article by Michael Kaplan, the movie follows young Chinese woman Sun as she painstakingly develops talent and obsession for payback into beating the system at their own game. With major casinos conspiring to bar her from their properties, Sun partners with the international "King of Poker" Phil Ivey in order to take down the system through subterfuge, ingenuity, and pure daring, resulting in one of the most ingenious legal gambling runs ever documented.

Awkwafina won a Golden Globe for her role in "The Farewell." She currently stars on "Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens" on Comedy Central.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories