Following its successful screenings at the World of Films and the iconic Grauman's Chinese Theatre on the Walk of Fame, "AËRC-02" will screen at the Latino Film Market Festival 2024. The screening will take place on June 13, 2024, at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network.

Directed by independent filmmaker AG Orloz, "AËRC-02" has garnered international acclaim with an impressive collection of 13 laurels and three awards, including one from Italy. This sci-fi animation masterpiece promises to immerse viewers in a visually stunning and thought-provoking experience.

What sets "AËRC-02" apart is not only its artistic brilliance but also its profound message. The short film features a poignant quote from the Blessed Carlo Acutis, set to be canonized as a saint. This inclusion adds depth and resonance to the narrative, elevating the film to a spiritual and philosophical realm.

The title, "AËRC-02," not only reflects the essence of the film but also serves as a beacon, guiding audiences to explore the depths of imagination and innovation. Its presence at the Latino Film Market Festival 2024 is sure to further solidify its status as a groundbreaking work of Caribbean cinematic art.

In addition to its numerous accolades, "AËRC-02" has also qualified for consideration at the Oscars in 2024, highlighting its exceptional quality and significance within the film industry.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness the magic of "AËRC-02" at the Latino Film Market Festival 2024. For tickets and more information, please visit www.latinofilmmarket.org.

