Audio Drama Written By Off-Broadway Team Advances In Austin Film Festival

The coronavirus pandemic has shifted how the Broadway and Off-Broadway community produces new work but that's not slowing down the team behind Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York.

Good Morning New York was the last musical comedy to complete a full Off-Broadway run before the coronavirus pandemic shut down both Broadway and Off-Broadway venues.

Once the pandemic hit, the creative team at Thrapp Theatrics made the decision to shift their focus from stage to audio dramas.

Emmy winner Jacklyn Thrapp (creator of "Good Morning New York"), Jackson Bell (composer of "Good Morning New York") and Audie Award winner Barrett Leddy (voice of "Jon" in the cast album) joined forces again to create three holiday audio dramas: Hanukkah Haunting (Horror), Christmas Pitch (Romance) and Christmas F@%T (Comedy).

Their new work is already making waves in the audiobook world.

"Hanukkah Haunting" beat out 10,540 other scripts to make the second round in the Austin Film Festival's Podcast competition. It's the most competitive writing festival in the world.

The horror follows a Brooklyn family haunted by ghosts over Hanukkah.

It features Tony nominee Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden, Romance/Romance), Emily Cramer (School of Rock, LES MISERABLES), Josh Davis (Beautiful), Voice Arts Awards winner Sarah Natochenny (Pokémon), Mike Pollock (Sonic: The Hedgehog), Gianmarco Soresi (Shelf Life), Barrett Leddy (Bread Barbershop), Terrence Clowe (Wolverine), and Simona Berman (44 Cats & Pokémon). The drama is directed by Audie Award winner Barrett Leddy, has additional material by Leddy, Jackson Bell, and Jane Lednovich with music by Bell.

Hanukkah Haunting is now available on Apple Books, Google Play, Chirp, Kobo, HiBooks, and Scribd. It will be available on Audible in late October.

Christmas Pitch, narrated by Mark Taylor, comes out November 1, 2020.

Christmas F@%T, narrated by Mike Pollock, comes out December 1, 2020.

