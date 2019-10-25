Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ewan McGregor, Rob Lowe, Antonio Banderas & More Will Guest on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of Oct. 28-Nov.1 (subject to change):

Monday, Oct. 28

1. Arnold Schwarzenegger ("Terminator: Dark Fate") 2. Luenell ("Dolemite Is My Name") 3. Musical Guest Kesha

Tuesday, Oct. 29

1. Ewan McGregor ("Doctor Sleep") 2. Linda Hamilton ("Terminator: Dark Fate") 3. Musical Guest Caamp

Wednesday, Oct. 30

1. Rob Lowe ("Holiday in the Wild") 2. Mackenzie Davis ("Terminator: Dark Fate") 3. Musical Guest Grace Potter

Thursday, Oct. 31

1. Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory") 2. Natalia Reyes ("Terminator: Dark Fate") 3. Musical Guests Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Feat. CeeLo Green

Friday, Nov.1

TBD

Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios.





