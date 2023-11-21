Ariana Madix Reveals Her Taylor Swift DANCING WITH THE STARS Routine

Dancing With the Stars' "A Celebration of Taylor Swift” airs TUESDAY, NOV. 21 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST) on ABC and Disney+.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Ariana Madix Reveals Her Taylor Swift DANCING WITH THE STARS Routine

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has revealed what she will be dancing to on tonight's Taylor Swift Celebration on Dancing With the Stars.

Tonight, the six remaining couples are ready to make the whole place shimmer with a night full of red-hot performances to the gorgeous tunes of multi-GRAMMY award-winning recording artist Taylor Swift.

Madix and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, will be doing a Rumba to "Cruel Summer," People reports.

"We're dancing the rumba to ‘Cruel Summer,’" Pashkov shared. "In general, as a dancer, when you listen to Taylor Swift's music, a lot of the songs are perfect for beautiful rumbas, foxtrots and Viennese waltzes."

"I think there's going to be some Easter eggs, in classic Taylor style," Madix shared.

Pashkov also revelaed that they will be paying tribute to one of Swift's iconic outfits with their costumes.

A Celebration of Taylor Swift” airs Tuesday, November 21 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST), simulcasting LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.

Longstanding “Dancing with the Stars” choreographer and lead choreographer of the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour, Mandy Moore, heads to the ballroom to offer her “Taylor-made” critiques as special guest judge. Couples, along with their dance styles and songs, will be announced at a later date.

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the EST/CST time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans with a participating U.S. wireless carrier can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores each episode to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Photo: Disney/Christopher Willard



