Ariana Madix Reveals Her Taylor Swift DANCING WITH THE STARS Routine

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has revealed what she will be dancing to on tonight's Taylor Swift Celebration on Dancing With the Stars.

Tonight, the six remaining couples are ready to make the whole place shimmer with a night full of red-hot performances to the gorgeous tunes of multi-GRAMMY award-winning recording artist Taylor Swift.

Madix and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, will be doing a Rumba to "Cruel Summer," People reports.

"We're dancing the rumba to ‘Cruel Summer,’" Pashkov shared. "In general, as a dancer, when you listen to Taylor Swift's music, a lot of the songs are perfect for beautiful rumbas, foxtrots and Viennese waltzes."

"I think there's going to be some Easter eggs, in classic Taylor style," Madix shared.

Pashkov also revelaed that they will be paying tribute to one of Swift's iconic outfits with their costumes.

