Ariana DeBose, Daveed Diggs & More Set For FRAGGLE ROCK Season 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Ariana DeBose, Lilli Cooper, Daveed Diggs, and more are going "Back to the Rock" for the new season of Apple's Fraggle Rock reboot!

All 13 episodes of “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” season two will premiere globally on Friday, March 29, 2024 on Apple TV+, joining season one of “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” “Night of the Lights” Holiday Special and the original 1980’s “Fraggle Rock” series, as well as recently added bonus specials, “Down at Fraggle Rock,” “Doozer Music” and “Fraggle Songs,” all of which are now streaming.

Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles - Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Travelling Matt, appearing alongside new Fraggles and Doozers voiced by special guest stars including Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, Emmy Award winner Catherine O’Hara, Tony and Grammy Award winner, Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, Grammy nominee Adam Lambert and K-pop group aespa - are back with more epic, fun and zany adventures, this time with big changes affecting the Rock. The Fraggles, Doozers, and Gorgs will be forced to confront their past and celebrate their interdependence as they move through challenges together with hope, silliness, and brand-new songs, all while dancing their cares away...down at Fraggle Rock.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, and John Tartaglia, along with Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson. Co-executive producers are Dave Goelz and Karen Prell, and executive music producer is Harvey Mason jr. The new season is produced by Chris Plourde and co-produced by Tim O’Brien. The series is produced in association with New Regency with Arnon Milchan and Yariv Milchan executive producing.

﻿In addition to “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” Apple’s partnership with The Jim Henson Company includes “Harriet The Spy,” the first animated adaptation of the iconic children’s novel; “Slumberkins,” the mixed-media puppet/2D animation program from the beloved children’s emotional learning brand empowering children to be caring, confident and resilient; and the popular “Fraggle Rock: Rock On!” shorts.

The award-winning slate of original series and films for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes the celebrated live action animated hybrid special, “The Velveteen Rabbit”; the Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”; and BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers.”