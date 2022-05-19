Apple TV+ Sets TRYING Season Three Premiere

Apple TV+ TODAY unveiled a first-look and the premiere date for the third season of the beloved comedy series "Trying," which will make its global debut exclusively with the first episode on Friday, July 22, 2022 with new episodes every Friday through September 9, 2022.

After a dramatic end to season two, the eight episode third season picks up with Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG Award-nominee Rafe Spall) waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep-end, Nikki and Jason's relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting - while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.

In addition to Smith and Spall, the season three cast includes Eden Togwell (as 'Princess'), Mickey McAnulty (as 'Tyler'), Oliver Chris (as 'Freddy'), Sian Brooke (as 'Karen'), Darren Boyd (as 'Scott') and Robyn Cara (as 'Jen').

"Trying" is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, directed and executive produced by Jim O'Hanlon ("Catastrophe," "Marvel's The Punisher"), produced by Sam Pinnell ("Motherland," "Derry Girls"), co-produced by Tim Mannion and executive produced by Josh Cole. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

The complete first and second seasons of "Trying" are now streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 245 wins and 963 award nominations and counting, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

