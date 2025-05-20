Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at PLATONIC Season Two with Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has revealed a first look at the second season of “Platonic,” the critically acclaimed half-hour comedy starring and executive produced by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. The 10-episode sophomore season will premiere globally on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until October 1, 2025.

Co-created, directed and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, “Platonic” season two picks up with everyone’s favorite pair of best friends (Rogen and Byrne) as they contend with new mid-life hurdles including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock — but sometimes rocks break things. The season two cast also includes Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo, and introduces Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett as guest stars.

“Platonic" is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce along with Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures.

In addition to “Platonic,” Rogen stars in Apple TV+’s comedy “The Studio,” which he wrote, directed and executive produced alongside Goldberg, and Byrne stars in Apple TV+’s dark comedy “Physical.” Take a look at a first-look teaser for the new season below.

