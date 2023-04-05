Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apple TV+ Renews THE BIG DOOR For a Second Season

The fourth episode of “The Big Door Prize,” premieres today on Apple TV+.

Apr. 05, 2023  

On the heels of last week's critically acclaimed and celebrated global premiere of "The Big Door Prize," Apple TV+ has announced an early season two renewal for the new character driven comedy from Emmy Award-winning creator David West Read.

Starring an ensemble cast led by Chris O'Dowd, the 10-episode half-hour comedy is now streaming on Apple TV+, and new episodes of "The Big Door Prize" premiere weekly, every Wednesday. Produced by Skydance Television, the second season of "The Big Door Prize" is now in production.

An official SXSW selection, "The Big Door Prize" quickly rose to Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh status following its global premiere to rave reviews on Apple TV+, and has been hailed as "thought-provoking," "hilarious," and "one of the best comedy debuts in years."

"We are so grateful to the audiences around the world who have already embraced the weird little hopes and dreams of our Deerfield residents, and we could not be more excited about where we plan to take them in season two," said creator David West Read. "Thanks to our partners at Apple TV+ and Skydance, we have an incredible opportunity to keep building the magic and mysteries of 'The Big Door Prize' with this truly remarkable ensemble cast."

The fourth episode of "The Big Door Prize," premieres TODAY on Apple TV+. In this week's new episode, titled "Father Reuben," a Morpho-inspired wedding leads to celebration, while Father Rueben (played by Damon Gupton), struggles with the machine's growing influence,

Based on M.O. Walsh's novel of the same name, "The Big Door Prize" tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident's TRUE LIFE potential. Dusty Hubbard (O'Dowd), a seemingly content, cheerful family man and high school teacher, watches everyone around him reevaluate their life choices and ambitions - based on the machine's printouts - and is forced to question whether he is truly as happy as he once thought.

While he remains skeptical of the machine, his wife, Cass (Gabrielle Dennis), indulges in the dream that there's something bigger out there for her. Like many of Deerfield's residents, the couple has lived a relatively safe, uncomplicated life, until the arrival of the Morpho machine. However, all of that is about to change when the community is forced to reconcile with their unfulfilled achievements in pursuit of a better future.

In addition to O'Dowd, the series stars includes Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara and Sammy Fourlas

"The Big Door Prize" is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. Read serves as showrunner and executive producer. David Ellison and Dana Goldberg serve as executive producers for Skydance Television; Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim and Hyun Park executive produce for CJ ENM/Studio Dragon; with Bill Bost and Sarah Walker. Anu Valia, Molly McGlynn, Todd Biermann, Jenée LaMarque and Declan Lowney direct the series in season one.

In addition to "The Big Door Prize," Apple Originals produced by Skydance Television include the recently announced Apple TV+ comedy series starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, also from creator David West Read; and, the global hit epic saga "Foundation," set to premiere its second season this summer.

The series joins a a growing offering of hit and award-winning comedy series on Apple TV+ including Emmy Award-winner "Ted Lasso," "Shrinking," "Schmigadoon!," "The Afterparty," "Bad Sisters," "Trying," "Mythic Quest" and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 348 wins and 1,436 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."



