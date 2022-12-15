Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apple TV+ Expands MYTHIC QUEST World With MERE MORTALS Series

“Mere Mortals” is written by “Mythic Quest” star Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney.

Dec. 15, 2022  

Apple TV+ has announced that its critically hailed, hit comedy series "Mythic Quest" will expand its universe of beloved characters with "Mere Mortals," a new eight-episode extension series from Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and KATIE McElhenney, with Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby and Charlie Day serving as executive producers.

"Mere Mortals" will explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game. The new spinoff series takes a page out of the acclaimed departure episodes of "Mythic Quest," including the upcoming episode "Sarian," set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ this Friday; last year's "Everlight," the special episode that earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Narrator for Anthony Hopkins; season one's "A Dark Quiet Death"; "Backstory!" from "Mythic Quest" season two; and, the widely celebrated standalone episode, "Mythic Quest: Quarantine."

Currently in its third season, "Mythic Quest" is a global hit sitcom from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz that has been hailed by critics as "hilarious and endearing," "a ton of fun," and "the best workplace comedy on TV." The series received an early season three and four renewal, and boasts a Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Mere Mortals" is written by "Mythic Quest" star Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and KATIE McElhenney. The new series will be produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlie Day, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin will serve as executive producers.

The new series will join a growing offering of hit and award-winning comedy series on Apple TV+ including the soon-to-premiere "Shrinking," as well as new seasons of "Ted Lasso," "Schmigadoon!," "Physical," "The Afterparty," "Bad Sisters," "Trying" and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 299 wins and 1,280 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."



