Apple TV+ Announces New Kids' Series DOUG UNPLUGS and STILLWATER

The two series will premiere this Fall.

Following its historic 18 Daytime Emmy Award nominations and win for Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Programming for "Ghostwriter," Apple TV+ today announced that two new kids' series, "Doug Unplugs" and "Stillwater," are set to premiere alongside a lineup of award-winning and acclaimed series for kids and families this fall on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ also revealed that the second season of "Ghostwriter" is officially set to premiere on Friday, October 9, and the star-studded second season of "Helpsters" will premiere Friday, October 16. Recognized with a Parents' Choice Gold Medal Award and a Common Sense Media Award, both series hail from the makers of "Sesame Street."

Premium, new original shows and seasons for kids and families premiering globally on Apple TV+ this fall include:

"Ghostwriter"

Season two premiere date: Friday, October 9

After being honored with the Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Programming Award at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys, and making Apple TV+ the first streaming service to win a Daytime Emmy in its first year of eligibility, "Ghostwriter" returns after a landmark first season on Friday, October 9. Touted as a "knockout" and a "clever" show for today's youth, the series additionally earned a highly coveted Prix Jeunesse Award, a Parents' Choice Gold Medal Award, and recognition from Common Sense Media.

A reimagining of the 1992 hit series from Sesame Workshop, the modern-day "Ghostwriter" maintains a city-based, multicultural cast, inviting children ages 6-11 to see themselves on screen as they learn to appreciate a range of new and classic literature. In its second season, the series' young heroes work to save their bookstore and discover the true identity of the Ghostwriter while introducing audiences to fresh tales like "Malia and the Magic Paintbrush" and "The Cobalt Mask," and familiar literary characters including Dr. Watson of "Sherlock Holmes" fame.

Academy Award-winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny returns as the writer and director of the series, with PGA-nominated Andrew Orenstein serving as showrunner. Sesame Workshop's executive vice president of Creative and Production Kay Wilson Stallings is executive producer. "Ghostwriter" is produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment.

"Helpsters"

Season two premiere date: Friday, October 16

In season two of "Helpsters," preschoolers continue to explore the power of teamwork as puppets Cody, Scatter, Mr. Primm and Heart join a cadre of new celebrity and musical guests to solve problems. The Helpsters approach any challenge - from party-planning to magic trick mastery, and even mountain-climbing - with a can-do attitude, because everything starts with a plan.

Featured guest stars in the new season include Terry Crews, Danny Trejo, Gabby Douglas, Christopher Meloni, Richard Kind, Michael Ian Black, Janeane Garofalo, Michelle Buteau and Judah Friedlander, with musical guests including Talib Kweli, Matt Berninger, Jason Mraz, K. Flay, Norah Jones and Ingrid Michaelson.

Emmy Award winner and Parents' Choice Gold Medal winner Tim McKeon ("Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends: Destination Imagination," "Odd Squad") is the creator and showrunner of "Helpsters." He and Sesame Workshop's executive vice president of Creative and Production Kay Wilson Stallings are executive producers.

The recipient of a Parents' Choice Gold Medal Award and Common Sense Media Award, "Helpsters" has been recognized as "immersive, educational, and entertaining." The series teaches young viewers important lessons in pre-coding skills and inspires self-confidence, collaboration, effective communication and much more.

"Doug Unplugs"

Premiere date: Friday, November 13

Hailing from DreamWorks Animation and based on Dan Yaccarino's "Doug Unplugged" book series, "Doug Unplugs" follows a young robot named Doug who senses there's more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, curious Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world, and with his best friend Emma, experiences its wonders firsthand. "Doug Unplugs" is executive produced by Jim Nolan, Aliki Theofilopoulos and Dan Yaccarino, and stars THE VOICE talents of Brandon James Cienfuegos, Kyrie McAlpin, Eric Bauza, Mae Whitman, Leslie David Baker and Becky Robinson.

"Stillwater"

Premiere date: Friday, December 4

Based on the Scholastic book series "Zen Shorts" by Jon J Muth, "Stillwater" is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment and centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who are typical kids with typical kid challenges - meaning that sometimes even the smallest things can feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges. Stillwater also brings newfound fun and adventure for the three, opening their eyes to the quiet wonders of the world around them, and guiding them to their place within it. "Stillwater" is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee and features THE VOICE talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.

Apple TV+ is home to new, original series from some of today's most trusted franchises in kids and family programming. In addition to Sesame Workshop, Apple TV+ features series from Peanuts, the upcoming "Fraggle Rock" series from The Jim Henson Company, and a newly imagined original series based on the stories and illustrations of Maurice Sendak.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

