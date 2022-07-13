Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Apple TV+ Announces New FERRARI Racing Series From Oscar-Nominee Steven Knight

Apple TV+ Announces New FERRARI Racing Series From Oscar-Nominee Steven Knight

The series is currently in pre-production in Rome, Italy. 

Jul. 13, 2022  

Apple TV+ TODAY announced a straight-to-series order for the electrifying new drama series "Ferrari," inspired by bestselling book "Ferrari Rex" by Luca Dal Monte, named by the New York Times as "the definitive biography" on race car driver and visionary entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari.

Created and written by Academy Award nominee Steven Knight ("See," "Dirty Pretty Things," "Peaky Blinders"), Stefano Sollima ("Sicario: Day of the Soldado," "Suburra," "A.C.A.B.") directs the series currently in pre-production in Rome, Italy.

Five years. Five drivers. Five deaths. One trial. In the name of passion, in the pursuit of pure speed. At the center of it all a titanic man, complex and multifaceted, who dedicated his genius to the mission of building the fastest racing car in history. Enzo Ferrari: his name became a boast, an aspiration, and ultimately legend.

But there was a trail of tragedy and torment along the way. Between 1956 and 1961, deeply wounded by the tragic death of his firstborn son Dino and by what he considered a betrayal by his lead driver Juan Manuel Fangio, Enzo Ferrari rebuilds his racing team from scratch, selecting five promising rising stars of motor racing to fight for victory.

"I am thrilled to be telling such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand," said creator, writer and executive producer Steven Knight. "Enzo Ferrari's utterly extraordinary life was defined by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and 'Ferrari' is a celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being."

"As an Italian I feel honored to get to tell this story of Enzo Ferrari, a shining example of Italian excellence," said director and executive producer Stefano Sollima. "Through his relationship with Ferrari Spring Team, the five drivers Enzo 'adopted' in his scuderia after the loss of his firstborn son, we will explore the unique qualities, the great genius and the dark obsession that turned this man into a legend."

"Ferrari" is directed by Stefano Sollima and is produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company ("The Young Pope," "My Brilliant Friend," "We Are Who We Are"), in co-production with Nicola Giuliano for Indigo Film ("The Great Beauty," "Youth") and Fremantle.

Executive producers are Lorenzo Mieli, Nicola Giuliano, Steven Knight, Academy Award Winner Paolo Sorrentino ("The Hand of God," "The Great Beauty," "Youth," "The Young Pope"), Giulio Marantonio ("Kicks"), Lorenzo De Maio ("Without Blood") and Stefano Sollima. "Ferrari Rex" author Luca Dal Monte serves as historical consultant for the series.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have earned 246 wins and 1,115 award nominations and counting.

"Ferrari Rex," by Luca Dal Monte is published by Giorgio Nada Editore and by Giunti.

