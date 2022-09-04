Apocalyptic Romance POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS to be Released on VOD Tuesday

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has acquired global VOD rights to the apocalyptic romantic-drama POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS. POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS will be available to rent and own on global digital HD internet, and satellite platforms on September 6, 2022 through Freestyle Digital Media.

POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS tells the story of how a weekend getaway spells disaster for an already strained relationship. In the near future, Charles and Eve practice their escape plan from New York City in case of nuclear attack. Their flight to safety takes them to an even less safe place. Tensions run high when the world collapses around them. Can the couple's already strained relationship survive the fall-out? POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS shows viewers that when a relationship is in trouble, sometimes it feels like the end of the world.

Written by Bill Connington and directed by Bill Connington & Kelley Van Dilla, POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS stars Bill Connington ('Charles') and Natia Dune ('Eve') as the lovers entangled in a strained relationship. POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS was produced by Michael Vanderpool & Kelley Van Dilla, with Bill Connington serving as executive producer.

Bill Connington, writer and star of POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS says, "I wanted to explore what would happen if two people had to grapple with a nuclear attack. Most apocalyptic films have a huge budget and there are a lot of explosions and buildings blowing up. This is an intimate story of how it could really happen to one couple. Their world as they understand it may end, but their complex love lives on."



POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS is the latest of several collaborations with composer Deirdre Broderick, who says, "The music shows you what the characters are thinking and feeling. There is fear, dread, loneliness - but ultimately a deep and abiding love, even in the face of disaster."

Bill Connington ("Ripley") is the award-winning star, screenwriter, and executive producer of POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS. He also wrote, produced and starred in the romantic dramedy film LOVE, REPEAT. His critically acclaimed Off-Broadway play ZOMBIE is based on the novella by Joyce Carol Oates; it was later made into a film that went to 21 film festivals. He has appeared in national and international theater and film productions. He is known for exploring different kinds of love stories - including comedy, drama, and psychological horror. He is a Lecturer in Acting at the Yale School of Drama. Natia Dune has been seen in THE AMERICANS and HIGH MAINTENANCE. Deirdre Broderick is the composer for the films LOVE, REPEAT and ZOMBIE.

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS directly with packaging and sales agent Tiffany Boyle of Ramo Law PC.

POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS website: www.poughkeepsieisforlovers.com

POUGHKEEPSIE IS FOR LOVERS trailer: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptAYIklSQqA

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, BERSERK starring Nick Cannon, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Doran, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal. Other Freestyle titles include the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush, the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal, horror documentary DEMON HOUSE starring Zak Bagans, host of Travel Channel's highest rated show Ghost Adventures, sci-fi thriller THE RECALL starring Wesley Snipes, MILES starring Molly Shannon and Paul Reiser and the animated feature HELL & BACK starring Nick Swardson, Mila Kunis and Bob Odenkirk.

For more information, visit www.entertainmentstudios.com and www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv.