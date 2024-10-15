Annie Baker's JANET PLANET to Begin Streaming Exclusively On Max in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A24’s JANET PLANET, written and directed by Annie Baker, will make its streaming debut on Max on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1. The film will debut on HBO linear on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The film stars Julianne Nicholson, Zoe Ziegler, Elias Koteas, Will Patton, and Sophie Okonedo.

In rural Western Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy spends the summer of 1991 at home, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet. As the months pass, three visitors enter their orbit, all captivated by Janet and her spellbinding nature. In her solitary moments, Lacy inhabits an inner world so extraordinarily detailed that it begins to seep into the outside world. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker captures a child's experience of time passing, and the ineffability of a daughter falling out of love with her mother, in this singularly sublime film debut.

Written and directed by Annie Baker; produced by Dan Janvey, Derrick Tseng, Annie Baker, and Andrew Goldman.

