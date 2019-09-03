Animated Comedy SALOON in Development at Fox

Variety reports that FOX will develop Elliot Kalan and Jenny Jaffe's animated comedy series "Saloon."

It is set in the frontier outpost of Timmy's Town. Kevin (a woman) runs the local saloon, McClanahan's, where she functions as the townspeople's unofficial leader/therapist/protector. At the other side of Timmy's Town is do-gooder Sheriff Stacey Leslie (a man) whose only mission is to close Kevin's "sinful" bar and run her out of town for good.

Fox's animated slate already includes "The Simpsons," "Family Guy," and "Bob's Burgers." Several others are in the mix this upcoming season: new series "Bless the Harts," "Duncanville," and "The Great North" will also premiere.

Kalan was head writer on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," and won four Emmys for it. Jaffe most recently wrote for the Nickelodeon reboot of "Rugrats" and the Disney series "Big Hero 6."

Read the original story on Variety.





