Angus Sampson Joins THE LINCOLN LAWYER on CBS

Deadline reports that Angus Sampson has joined the upcoming CBS drama "The Lincoln Lawyer."

David E. Kelley created the series, based on a series of novels by Michael Connelly.

Sampson plays Cisco, a former biker gang member who now serves as Mickey's (yet to be cast) investigator, friend, and when necessary, bodyguard, Cisco is an imposing figure with a keen mind and a deep well of contacts on both sides of the law that help him do his job.

The Lincoln Lawyer centers on Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

