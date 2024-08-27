Angelina Jolie to be Honoured with the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cameron Bailey, CEO, TIFF is honoured to present Angelina Jolie, the multi-hyphenate Academy Award–winning actor, Tony Award–winning producer, writer, director, and humanitarian with the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media. Previously bestowed upon such luminaries as Pedro Almodóvar, Mira Nair, and Alanis Obomsawin, the TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media is presented by Anne-Marie Canning and recognizes leadership in creating a union between social impact and cinema. Jolie will be honoured at the 2024 TIFF Tribute Awards on Sunday, September 8, at Fairmont Royal York Hotel and marks the final honouree announcement. She will be honoured alongside Amy Adams, Cate Blanchett, Durga Chew-Bose, David Cronenberg, Clément Ducol and Camille, Jharrel Jerome, Mike Leigh, and Zhao Tao, with Sandra Oh serving as the inaugural Honorary Chair of the fundraising gala.



“Angelina Jolie is a multifaceted talent who has entertained audiences for decades while consistently using her platform to champion important causes,” said Bailey. “We’re honoured to present her with the 2024 TIFF Tribute Award in Impact Media. This award recognizes her exceptional achievements in filmmaking, and her unwavering commitment for positive change, solidifying her status as a veritable humanitarian and global force to be reckoned with.”



Jolie returns to the 49th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, presented by Rogers, following the success of her TIFF 2017 features, First They Killed My Father, which she wrote and directed; and The Breadwinner, which she executive produced. Her dedication to social justice is evident through her films Unbroken (2014), In the Land of Blood and Honey (2011), and her latest project Without Blood, which will have its World Premiere on September 8.



Without Blood, written, directed, and produced by Jolie, is based on the acclaimed bestselling novel by renowned Italian writer Alessandro Baricco, and stars Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir. It’s an unforgettable saga set in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict that explores universal truths about war, trauma, memory, and healing.



With more than 20 years of humanitarian work focusing on refugees and human rights, Jolie also champions local leadership in environmental conservation, and has funded schools, health, and education initiatives globally. Additionally, she is President of the Maddox Foundation, an integrated development program headquartered in Cambodia, with a focus on conservation, agriculture, education, and economic development projects in the area.



Now in its sixth year, the Tribute Awards is TIFF’s largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the gala fundraiser will go towards TIFF’s Every Story Fund, which champions diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in film.



The Tribute Awards has served as an awards-season bellwether, honouring the film industry’s outstanding contributors and their achievements. Past honourees Colman Domingo, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Chastain, Roger Deakins, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Joaquin Phoenix, Taika Waititi, and Chloé Zhao, have gone on to win awards on the international stage.

Angelina Jolie Bio

Angelina Jolie is an Academy Award–winning actress and director, with numerous film credits including Walt Disney Pictures’ Maleficent series, Salt and Girl, Interrupted, and the upcoming Pablo Larrain–directed Maria. Jolie directed, produced, and co-wrote the critically acclaimed First They Killed My Father, as well as directed the Oscar–nominated Unbroken, among others. She is a Tony Award–winning producer on the acclaimed new Broadway musical, The Outsiders.



Jolie is the founder of Atelier Jolie, a hub for artists that empowers people to participate in creating their own fashion, with a focus on sustainability. She is also the co-author of Know Your Rights and Claim Them, a guide for youth.

Photo Credit: Alexei Hay

