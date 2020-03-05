Angela Bassett, Kal Penn Guest on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Week

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of March 9-13.

Monday, March 9 - Kelly and Ryan welcome KJ APA from the film "I Still Believe," and DJIMON HOUNSOU from "A Quiet Place Part II."

Tuesday, March 10 - NICK OFFERMAN returns to "Live" to talk about the miniseries "Devs." KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER PRATT chats about her book "The Gift of Forgiveness." Also, BARRY SONNENFELD talks about his memoir "Barry Sonnenfeld, Call Your Mother."

Wednesday, March 11 - Kelly and Ryan interview KAL PENN about the Disney Jr. series "Mira, Royal Detective," and JOAN LUNDEN talks about her book "Why Did I Come into This Room?"

Thursday, March 12 - ANGELA BASSETT from the series "9-1-1" stops by "Live," and Kelly and Ryan dance with TikTok sensation CHARLI D'AMELIO.

Friday, March 13 - ARIEL WINTER talks about the final season of "Modern Family" and DAVE BURD aka "LIL DICKY" discusses the television series "Dave."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).





Related Articles View More TV Stories