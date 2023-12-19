Angela Bassett Joins Robert De Niro & More in ZERO DAY on Netflix

Angela Bassett, Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp and McKinley Belcher III have been cast in the conspiracy thriller ZERO DAY, coming soon to Netflix. Additional actors joining the limited series are Gaby Hoffman, Clark Gregg and Mark Ivanir.

Production has begun in New York.

Robert De Niro (previously announced) leads the cast as George Mullen, a massively popular, but complicated, former American President who is pulled from retirement to head a commission tasked with investigating a devastating global cyber-attack.

Additional previously announced cast includes Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen and Connie Britton.

Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind -- how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

Character Descriptions:

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) as President Mitchell: A brilliant and perceptive political tactician who has an allegiance to Mullen.

Dan Stevens (Gaslit; Beauty and The Beast) as Evan Green: A charismatic loudmouth and TV host of a wildly popular political program, Green becomes a thorn in George Mullen's side as his loudest critic and chief public antagonist.

Matthew Modine (Stranger Things, Oppenheimer) as Richard Dreyer: A confident, colorful public figure who is an adept politician and holds the position of the Speaker of the House

Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit, The Night Of) as CIA Director Lasche: The ultimate insider who knows all the secrets, CIA Director Lasche can either be a dangerous enemy or a valuable friend to Mullen.

McKinley Belcher III (We Won This City; Ozark) as Carl Lopez: A tough, brilliant DOJ lawyer who serves as the Zero Day Commission’s lead investigator.

Gaby Hoffman (Transparent; GIRLS) as Monica Kidder: Known both as a SILICON VALLEY billionaire with brilliant vision, and a soulless technocrat with the plan and means to control it.

Clark Gregg (Painkiller; Florida Man) as Robert Lyndon: Corporate raider, provocateur, and billionaire, Lyndon has mastered the dark arts of political manipulation.

Mark Ivanir (Away; Barry) as Natan: An INTELLIGENCE operative and Mullen confidant from an era where INTELLIGENCE still mattered.

Zero Day is a limited series conspiracy thriller from Creator / Executive Producer Eric Newman under his Grand Electric Productions deal with Netflix, and Creator / Executive Producer Noah Oppenheim.