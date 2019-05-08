Andrew Garfield to Star in the James Marsh Drama INSTRUMENTAL

Andrew Garfield is set to star in the drama biopic Instrumental from Oscar-winner James Marsh, according to Deadline.

The project, based on internationally acclaimed concert pianist James Rhodes' bestselling memoir, is due to get underway in the UK later this year. Garfield will star as Rhodes in the film.

The film is being produced by Debra Hayward and Alison Owen's Monumental Pictures.

Rhodes' memoir reveals how music saved his LIFE AFTER he suffered sexual abuse as a pupil at his all-boys junior school. The pianist prodigy suffered mentally as well as physically, including spinal damage, eating disorders and PTSD, while his abuser died before he could appear in court. Monumental previously beat out U.S. and UK companies for rights to the story.

Zygi Kamasa, CEO of Lionsgate UK commented on the acquisition, "We are thrilled to be working with Debra and Alison again, adding another esteemed British project to our slate. Debra and Alison have a reputation for producing quality British features which equals our championing of British talent and dedication to producing and releasing British Films."

Garfield won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for ANGELS IN AMERICA.

Garfield made his Broadway debut in 2012 in the revival of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death Of A Salesman, opposite Phillip Seymour-Hoffman and directed by Mike Nichols. His portrayal of Biff Loman earned him a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play.

Film credits include Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which combined grossed over 1.5 billion at the box-office; Ramin Bahrani's 99 Homes opposite Michael Shannon and Laura Dern; David Fincher's The Social Network, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor; Mark Romanek's Never Let Me Go opposite Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan; Terry Gilliam's The Imaginarium Of Dr. Parnassus; Spike Jonze's robot love story I'm Here; Robert Redford's Lions For Lambs; Julian Jarrold's Red Riding Trilogy - 1974; and John Crowley's Boy A, for which he earned BAFTA's Best Actor Award in 2008.

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories