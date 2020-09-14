An Epic Performance Featuring Entertainers of the Year Will Open the ACM AWARDS

Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood will perform.

Academy of Country Music®, dick clark productions and CBS today announced this year's ACM Entertainer of the Year nominees Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood will kick off the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ with a can't-miss performance featuring a medley of each of their greatest hits. Multiplatinum-selling artist CeCe Winans has been added as presenter. The 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™, a Night of Heart and Hits Live from Nashville, will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 16 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.



For the first time in the show's history, the awards will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic COUNTRY MUSIC venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. As previously announced, the 55th ACM Awards will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban with P!NK, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood. Joining the all-star lineup are presenters Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker and Runaway June.



For more information, visit ACMcountry.com.

