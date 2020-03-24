American Black Film Festival Postponed

ABFF Ventures LLC., today announced that it has postponed the 2020 American Black Film Festival (ABFF). The 24th annual event scheduled to take place June 17 - 21 in Miami Beach has been rescheduled for October 21-25, 2020.

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) was conceived in 1997 as a vehicle to strengthen the black entertainment community and provide a platform for emerging artists. It has become one of the leading film festivals in the world and a place of inspiration and community for many.

"ABFF is a destination event that attracts participants from around the world, which is why we made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the 24th American Black Film Festival," said ABFF Ventures CEO, Jeff Friday. While we remain committed to providing a program for storytellers who rely on ABFF to showcase their work, at this time, our main priority is the health of our staff, attendees, and corporate partners."

The decision was made based on guidance from the CDC, NIH, and with the support of leading sponsors, which include the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), WarnerMedia, HBO, Comcast NBCUniversal, Motion Picture Association (MPA), Cadillac and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

"The GMCVB is proud to have a long-standing partnership with ABFF", said William D. Talbert, III, CDME, President and CEO of GMCVB. "We applaud the ABFF for being proactive during this global health pandemic and for their commitment of rescheduling the festival back in Miami at a later date. As a premiere global events town, Greater Miami looks forward to the opportunity to roll out the red carpet and welcome ABFF."

Festival passes will go back on sale June 1st. For the latest updates, please check www.abff.com.





