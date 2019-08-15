Amazon Will Produce BLOW THE MAN DOWN

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon has secured the rights to noir Blow the Man Down, which will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Danielle Krudy and Bridget Savage Cole, two first-time filmmakers, helm this seafaring tale.

The cast includes veteran actors Margo Martindale, June Squibb, Will Brittain, Gayle Rankin and Annette O'Toole.

Set in Easter Cove, a salty fishing village on the far reaches of Maine's rocky coast, Blow the Man Down follows Mary Beth (Morgan Saylor) and Priscilla Connolly (Sophie Lowe), who, while grieving the loss of their mother and facing an uncertain future, cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man. To conceal their crime, the sisters must go deeper into Easter Cove's underbelly and uncover the town matriarchs' darkest secrets.

Amazon co-head of movies Julie Rapaport said, "We're incredibly excited to bring Blow the Man Down to our global Prime Video audience and for the world to discover directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy. They brilliantly executed and created an authentic world that draws you in immediately, keeping the viewer on edge till the very end."

Krudy and Cole said, "We're so thrilled Blow the Man Down has found its dream home at Amazon Studios. This film has been a part of our lives for a long time and we love that Amazon shares our passion for this salty story world. We've always seen Blow the Man Down as an intergenerational story, and we know that Amazon will be able to reach a wide and enthusiastic audience (as well as all the diehard Margo Martindale fans out there)."

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





