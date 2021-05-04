Amazon Music Announces A LADY LIKE THAT Short Film

Amazon Music announced "A Lady Like That", a new short film spotlighting 3x GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM nominee and multi-Platinum-selling singer-songwriter, Ingrid Andress, premiering on May 14. Today, fans can watch the trailer for a sneak peek of the film directed by Lauren Dunn, sharing a glimpse into the story of a young artist and songwriter forging her own path in the music industry. Also available today, Amazon Music listeners can access a new Amazon Original reimagined version of "Lady Like", featuring a beautiful orchestral arrangement.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Amazon Music, Breakwater Studios, and Lauren Dunn on this short film. To have the opportunity to work with this stellar team to bring a chapter of my story to life has been incredible. I'm excited for more folks to learn about my journey into the COUNTRY MUSIC format and I hope my story can be encouraging to anyone who feels like an outsider."

Ingrid Andress is one of the most exciting, unapologetic young artists in country music; this short film will show you why. "A Lady Like That" tracks a breakthrough year for the rising star, reveals never before seen home video footage, candid interviews and behind-the-scenes moments - including her GRAMMY's experience where she received three nominations, including Best Country Album for her debut album Lady Like and the all genre, Big Four category, Best New Artist. The short film will premiere May 14 in the Amazon Music mobile app and on the Amazon Music YouTube channel.

Produced by Margot, and arranged by Margot and Juan Villacrez, Andress' new reimagined Amazon Original version of "Lady Like" was recorded with an all-female orchestra in Brooklyn, NY. Customers can now stream "Lady Like (Amazon Original)" only on all tiers of Amazon Music, including in Ultra HD via the Amazon Music HD tier.

"A Lady Like That" is the latest short film created by Amazon Music, diving into pivotal moments in an artists' career. Past releases include; Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Still Ill: 25 Years of the Beastie Boys' Ill Communication, The Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of Ready to Die, Velocity with Kane Brown, The Making Of: "Faith" by Galantis and Dolly Parton, Breakthrough: Gabby Barrett, and more.

Watch the trailer here: