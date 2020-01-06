Amanda Seales Will Be Permanent Co-Host on THE REAL

Deadline reports that Amanda Seales will upgrade from guest host to permanent co-host on "The Real."

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley are the other co-hosts on the daytime talk show.

Seales starred on "Insecure." She's also known for her stand-up special, "I Be Knowin'."

"Amanda is an excellent addition to our award-winning team at The Real," said Donna Redier Linsk, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Telepictures. "Her unique voice at the table will add new dimensions to the conversation, and with the continued support of our partners at Fox, will guarantee a bright future for years to come."

"We are thrilled to have Amanda join The Real! She brings a fresh voice to the table and we are lucky to have her," said Executive Producer Rachel Miskowiec. "We look forward to continuing our growth in 2020 and beyond."

"I'm looking forward to joining these four fabulous women in exciting and intellectual conversations that keep our audience laughing, learning, and living their best lives!" Seales said.

Read the original story on Deadline.





