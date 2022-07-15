Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
All Seven MAD MEN Seasons Now Available to Stream on Amc+

Tuesday, July 19 marks the 15th anniversary of AMC’s multi-Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning drama.

Jul. 15, 2022  

Tuesday, July 19 marks the 15th anniversary of AMC's multi-Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning drama MAD MEN and as the milestone approaches, fans are invited to pour themselves a Manhattan and revisit all seven seasons of the groundbreaking series available commercial-free on AMC+.

Fans are also encouraged to share their favorite moments from the series on, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, via the AMC and MAD MEN social handles. And for a refresher, check out the "Best of Mad Men" compilation covering unforgettable moments from the delightful drunken buffoonery to the greatest insults to the most epic deals.

Mad Men is part of the extensive lineup of popular and critically acclaimed original programming available through the AMC+ streaming bundle, which includes full access to AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV as well as targeted streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited - available in the U.S. through AMCPlus.com, the AMC+ app, and a number of digital and cable partners.

AMC+ features a continually refreshed library of commercial-free content, including iconic series from the AMC Networks portfolio including Halt & Catch Fire, Rectify, Turn: Washington's Spies, Hell on Wheels, Portlandia, A Discovery of Witches, and series from THE WALKING DEAD Universe, as well as a growing slate of exclusive movies and original series including Gangs of London, The North Water, This is Going to Hurt, That Dirty Black Bag, Kevin Can F**K Himself, 61st Street, Dark Winds, Moonhaven, and the final season of Better Call Saul.

Set in 1960s New York, MAD MEN follows the lives of the ruthlessly competitive men and women of Madison Avenue advertising. Over its seven seasons on AMC, the series became one of television's most honored shows, earning a total of 16 Emmy® Awards, five Golden Globes®, a Peabody Award, and receiving multiple inclusions on AFI's Top 10 Outstanding Television Programs in addition to numerous other awards and recognitions. The series had an enormous impact on popular culture as one of the iconic series driving the New Golden Age of Television.

Jon Hamm (Don Draper) leads the ensemble cast, which includes January Jones (Betty Francis/Betty Draper), Vincent Kartheiser (Pete Campbell), Elisabeth Moss (Peggy Olson), Christina Hendricks (Joan Harris/Joan Holloway), John Slattery (Roger Sterling), Aaron Staton (Ken Cosgrove), Rich Sommer (Harry Crane), Christopher Stanley (Henry Francis), Jessica Paré (Megan Draper/Megan Calvet), Jay R. Ferguson (Stan Rizzo), Kevin Rahm (Ted Chaough), Kiernan Shipka (Sally Draper) and Mason Vale Cotton (Bobby Draper).

Mad Men was produced by Lionsgate in association with AMC. The series was created by Matthew Weiner. Additional executive producers include Scott Hornbacher, André & Maria Jacquemetton and Janet Leahy.

