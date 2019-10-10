All-New Holiday Special HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON HOMECOMING Will Air Dec. 3

"How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming," a half-hour animated special that brings the beloved characters of DreamWorks Animation's critically acclaimed "How to Train Your Dragon" film trilogy back together for the holidays, is set to premiere Dec. 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.



"How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming" will feature the return of Jay Baruchel as THE VOICE of Hiccup, America Ferrera as Astrid, Gerard Butler as Stoick, Craig Ferguson as Gobber and Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Fishlegs. Taking place just before the emotional epilogue from the last installment of the film trilogy - and 10 years after the end of "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" - "How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming" opens with Hiccup and Toothless sharing stories of their special relationship with their respective families as they prepare for the Snoggletog Festival.



When it becomes clear that the new generation of Vikings doesn't remember the bond between dragon and human, Hiccup makes a plan to celebrate dragons with a grand holiday pageant. This heartwarming idea leads to a series of hilarious and exciting events, but no matter the circumstance, everyone in New Berk - young and old alike - is reminded that dragons and humans are forever bonded.



The special is part of NBC's "Oh What Fun" holiday slate, which runs from November through Jan. 1 and includes the network's annual specials and other holiday programming.



DreamWorks Animation's "How to Train Your Dragon" film trilogy has earned more than $500 million domestically, including a $55 million opening weekend for the third film when it was released in February.



"How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming" also will be available on DVD Dec. 3 and digital Dec. 4 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The digital and DVD versions come packed with special bonus features, including an inside look at the animation test featuring the breakout stars of the holiday special, the baby dragons known as Night Lights.



"How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming" will be available on Hulu beginning Dec. 5.



The holiday special is directed by Tim Johnson ("Home," "Antz"), written by Jonathan Groff ("Black-ish") and Jon Pollack ("Modern Family") and associate produced by Craig Rittenbaum ("DreamWorks Dragons").





