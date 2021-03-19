All-New Episode Of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL Premieres March 23

REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL returns for an all-new episode on TUESDAY, MARCH 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT).

The latest episode is highlighted by a virtual panel led by Bryant Gumbel, who is joined by U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and former NCAA investigator Tim Nevius to discuss the current state of college amateurism.

The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

Additional segments include:

Oksana - Soledad O'Brien profiles eight-time Paralympic medalist Oksana Masters, who was born with several birth defects after her mother was exposed to radioactive fallout in Chernobyl. Masters spent her early years in a Ukrainian orphanage before being adopted by a college professor named Gay Masters, who brought her to the United States. Real Sports details Masters' inspiring ability to overcome her traumatic childhood and physical challenges to become a decorated Paralympian. Producer: Beret Remak.

Bouncing Back - Down in south Florida is a rehab facility unlike any other - one that uses outdoor adventure therapy like skydiving, wave running and scuba diving to treat addiction issues. The facility is run by NBA veteran Jayson Williams, who has overcome a tortured past of his own and has dedicated his life to helping save others including a number of other former NBA players. Mary Carillo reports. Producer: Chapman Downes.

The Body Builder (Revisit) - Real Sports re-airs Soledad O'Brien's 2019 report on Hugh Herr, head of research at MIT's Biomechatronics Lab, who developed advanced prosthetics that enabled him to resume climbing and designed a revolutionary brain-controlled prosthetic for physically impaired climbers. Producer: Maggie Burbank.

The executive producer of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL is Joe Perskie.