All-New Episode Of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL Premieres March 23
The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.
REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL returns for an all-new episode on TUESDAY, MARCH 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT).
The latest episode is highlighted by a virtual panel led by Bryant Gumbel, who is joined by U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and former NCAA investigator Tim Nevius to discuss the current state of college amateurism.
Additional segments include:
Oksana - Soledad O'Brien profiles eight-time Paralympic medalist Oksana Masters, who was born with several birth defects after her mother was exposed to radioactive fallout in Chernobyl. Masters spent her early years in a Ukrainian orphanage before being adopted by a college professor named Gay Masters, who brought her to the United States. Real Sports details Masters' inspiring ability to overcome her traumatic childhood and physical challenges to become a decorated Paralympian. Producer: Beret Remak.
Bouncing Back - Down in south Florida is a rehab facility unlike any other - one that uses outdoor adventure therapy like skydiving, wave running and scuba diving to treat addiction issues. The facility is run by NBA veteran Jayson Williams, who has overcome a tortured past of his own and has dedicated his life to helping save others including a number of other former NBA players. Mary Carillo reports. Producer: Chapman Downes.
The Body Builder (Revisit) - Real Sports re-airs Soledad O'Brien's 2019 report on Hugh Herr, head of research at MIT's Biomechatronics Lab, who developed advanced prosthetics that enabled him to resume climbing and designed a revolutionary brain-controlled prosthetic for physically impaired climbers. Producer: Maggie Burbank.
The executive producer of REAL SPORTS WITH BRYANT GUMBEL is Joe Perskie.