All-New Animated Series THE GREAT NORTH to Premiere on FOX

All-new animated comedy THE GREAT NORTH debuts Sunday, Feb. 14 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, as part of Sunday's Animation Domination lineup. The series, which already has been renewed for a second season, was created, written and executive-produced by BOB'S BURGERS writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis ("Regular Show"). The Molyneux sisters serve as showrunners. BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard is an executive producer, as well.

THE GREAT NORTH follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, BEEF (Nick Offerman, "Parks and Recreation," "Making It"), does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close - especially his only daughter, JUDY (Jenny Slate, BOB'S BURGERS), whose artistic dreams lead her away from THE FAMILY fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out THE FAMILY are Judy's older brother, WOLF (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth"); his fiancé, HONEYBEE (Dulcé Sloan, "The Daily Show"); her middle brother, HAM (Paul Rust, "Love"); and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, MOON (Aparna Nancherla, "A Simple Favor"). While the children's mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, ALYSON (Megan Mullally, "Will & Grace"), and her imaginary friend, ALANIS MORISSETTE (guest-voicing as herself), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Animation Domination returns Sunday, Feb. 14 on FOX with all-new episodes of BLESS THE HARTS (7:30-8:00 PM ET/PT), THE SIMPSONS (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT), THE GREAT NORTH (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT), BOB'S BURGERS (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) and FAMILY GUY (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). The evening kicks off with the series premiere of all-new trivia game show CHERRIES WILD (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT), hosted by Jason Biggs.

"Like" THE GREAT NORTH on Facebook at facebook.com/GreatNorthFOX. Follow the series on Twitter @GreatNorthFOX and join the discussion using #TheGreatNorth.