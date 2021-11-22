Alison Sweeney Joins Peacock's DAYS OF OUR LIVES: A VERY SALEM CHRISTMAS Film

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas will stream Thursday, December 16, exclusively on Peacock.

Award-winning actress Alison Sweeney will reprise her 25+ year role as Sami Brady in Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, bringing the fan-favorite troublemaker, who doesn't let anything stand in the way of getting what she wants, back to Salem.

The Peacock Original holiday movie also stars Deidre Hall, Eileen Davidson, Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Camila Banus, Chandler Massey, Ari Zucker, Raven Bowens, Eric Martsolf, Billy Flynn, Paul Telfer, Lindsay Arnold, Lucas Adams, Carson Boatman, Greg Rikaart, Dan Feuerriegel, Zach Tinker and Blake Berris.

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas follows Will Horton as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone's favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem -- but with several twists and turns you'll never see coming.

On the heels of the successful Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem limited series, Peacock has picked up Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, the first holiday movie from the daytime drama.

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.