Alicia Keys To Host 62nd GRAMMY Awards

Fifteen-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and global superstar Alicia Keys will return as host of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® and took to Youtube and socials this morning to announce the news in a video.

Watch the announcement below!

The announcement comes just days before GRAMMY nominees are set to be revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 20.



Last year's ceremony, which was Keys' first hosting duty for any awards program, was met with praise from fans and critics alike. She wowed audiences with standout moments such as simultaneously playing two pianos in tribute to pianist Hazel Scott, which was a top social moment according to Facebook. She also brought the house to its feet with an uplifting opening monologue with dynamic and influential women including former first lady Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Jada Pinkett Smith.



"At first I did think last year was a one-time thing but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as host of the GRAMMY Awards. Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music," said Keys.



"From Best New Artist recipient to GRAMMY AWARDS host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades," said Recording Academy® President/CEO Deborah Dugan. "Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity and we are thrilled that she will return to the GRAMMY stage as our host. Anything can happen, you don't want to miss it!"



The 62nd Annual GRAMMY AWARDS will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the STAPLES Center and will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Streamed live on GRAMMY.com, the GRAMMY AWARDS Premiere Ceremony® will be held at the Microsoft Theater at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT.







