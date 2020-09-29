Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs & Post Malone Will Perform at 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

dick clark productions and NBC today announced the first round of performers for the “2020 Billboard Music Awards.”

Dick Clark productions and NBC today announced the first round of performers for the "2020 Billboard Music Awards," including superstars Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs and Post Malone. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the "2020 Billboard Music Awards" (BBMAs) will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.



Nine-time BBMA winner Alicia Keys will make her long-awaited return to the award show's stage, where she last wowed audiences during her incredible performance with music legend Stevie Wonder. The BBMA's will have a handful of exciting inaugural performances this year, with two-time BBMA winner and 2020 nominee for Top Latin Artist, Bad Bunny, making his highly anticipated performance debut, along with 2019 Top Country Artist winner and four-time 2020 BBMA nominee, Luke Combs, and 2018 Top Rap Song winner and this year's most-nominated artist, Post Malone.



As previously announced, Garth Brooks will receive the coveted ICON Award, joining only eight other artists to ever receive the honor, and take the stage for a highly anticipated performance.



This year's awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020, set for the originally scheduled April 29, 2020 show, which was postponed due to the pandemic. The original eligibility period will remain intact to recognize and honor the chart-topping artists and musical successes achieved and to maintain consistent tracking periods for future shows.



"Billboard Music Awards" nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data/Nielsen Music. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the leading authority for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.



The "2020 Billboard Music Awards" is produced by Dick Clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Mark Bracco, Barry Adelman, Linda Gierahn, Kelly Clarkson and Robert Deaton are executive producers.



For the latest news on the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (BBMAs) visit billboardmusicawards.com and www.billboard.com/bbma. For exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the BBMAs on social media and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #BBMAs.

