Alicia Keys, America Ferrera and Kerry Washington Host EVERY VOTE COUNTS: A CELEBRATION OF DEMOCRACY

To be broadcast Thursday, Oct. 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

CBS announced today a new one-hour entertainment special, EVERY VOTE COUNTS: A CELEBRATION OF DEMOCRACY, to be broadcast Thursday, Oct. 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access. The special will also be available on iHeartMedia radio stations and app, Apple Music, Apple TV App, Amazon Music, Twitch, NowThis, YouTube, Twitter, TIDAL and Facebook, with more to be announced.

Hosted by Alicia Keys, America Ferrera, and Kerry Washington, with appearances by Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Cobie Smulders, Coldplay, Condoleezza Rice, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, John Kasich, Kelly Clarkson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Natalie Portman, Shaquille O'Neal, Tan France, Wilmer Valderrama and more with musical performances by Alicia Keys, Dan + Shay, Offset and Shawn Mendes, the special will honor and celebrate the power of voting through music, dance, art and dialogue. Artists, musicians, performers and community leaders will come together for a bipartisan celebration of American democracy, with the goal to uplift the power of civic action and celebrate the precious value of every single citizen's right to vote.

"The purpose for this special is to remind and inspire all Americans of the power of their voice and their vote. It's a challenging time but we have the opportunity to continue to show up and shape the world we want to live in. In a democracy, every vote counts, so we want to encourage and uplift each other and remember we all have a say in the direction of our country because everyone's participation matters," said host Alicia Keys. "Also, for many young people across the country, this is their first time voting so we want to make sure they understand the magnitude of this time and learn why this is one of the most exciting moments in the Democratic process."

EVERY VOTE COUNTS: A CELEBRATION OF DEMOCRACY will feature musical performances, interviews with everyday voters and speakers empowering voters with information on how to vote and allaying voting concerns amid a pandemic. Viewers will be asked to create their voting plan and build their voting teams.

"I am honored to join my co-hosts in bringing together all of these amazing artists, musicians, community leaders and American voters to celebrate our democracy," said host America Ferrera. "Our right to vote has never been more precious or vital. This celebration is an opportunity to uplift our country and to inspire one another to joyfully act on our most fundamental right and responsibility as Americans. Our vote is our voice. And 'Every Vote Counts'."

The special is an appeal to all Americans - all races, creeds and parties - to get to the polls in the final days of this election season. The non-partisan special will remind viewers that the right to vote has been hard-fought, fair elections must be protected, and above all a strong democracy depends on participation. The special will aim to inspire viewers to rally their families and communities to the polls.

"I am thrilled to be joining my dear friends Alicia Keys and America Ferrera to host 'Every Vote Counts' so that we can amplify voters' voices and provide resources for all Americans as they participate in our democratic process," said host Kerry Washington. "For our democracy to work, every American's voice must be heard and every vote must be counted. We are so excited for this opportunity to celebrate democracy and our collective power when we all show up at the polls."

Cisco Webex joins EVERY VOTE COUNTS: A CELEBRATION OF DEMOCRACY as the presenting partner. The special is produced by Live Nation, Global Citizen, Chad Hines and Ivan Dudynsky for Live Animals, and co-produced by Alicia Keys, America Ferrera, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Piers Williams, Chris Stadler, Rick Yorn, Simpson Street, AK Worldwide, Harness and Sunshine Sachs. Support for the special is provided by Pop Culture Collaborative and other private foundations. Facts and figures referenced in the special are provided by HeadCount.

EVERY VOTE COUNTS: A CELEBRATION OF DEMOCRACY is a nonpartisan civic engagement event and is not a fundraiser. For tune-in information and to pledge to vote, visit www.globalcitizen.org/everyvote.

View More TV Stories Related Articles