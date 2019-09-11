Ali Fazal Joins Kenneth Branagh's DEATH ON THE NILE

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Ali Fazal has joined the star-studded cast of director Kenneth Branagh's "Death on the Nile." He most recently starred in period drama "Victoria & Abdul" with Judi Dench.

The film is a follow-up to his earlier Agatha Christie adaptation "Murder on the Orient Express." It follows master detective Hercule Poirot, who is on vacation in Egypt and becomes involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad.

Branagh will star again as Poirot. Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, and Leitita Wright make up the rest of the cast currently announced.

Fazal is a Bollywood star, and has starred in many movies in India, the UK, and the US.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories